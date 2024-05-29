Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 148,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Barclays reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STAG opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

