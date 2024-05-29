Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.86 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34,761.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,318 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

