Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,394 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

