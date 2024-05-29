Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,166 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

