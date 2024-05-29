Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 49,400 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

