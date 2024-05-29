Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 169 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.43 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

