Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 194 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Up 2.0 %

NTAP opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.