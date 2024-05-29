Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,988 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Procore Technologies worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $5,384,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425,963.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $5,384,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,425,963.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,740 shares of company stock worth $36,515,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

