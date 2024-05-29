Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 297,842 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297,842 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

