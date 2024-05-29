Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 353 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $73,757,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $508.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

