Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

