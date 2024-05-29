Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 0.6%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 15,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 25,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Opthea Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

