Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 573 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

