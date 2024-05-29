Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $434.97 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.65 and a 52 week high of $442.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

