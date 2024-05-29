Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 223,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

