Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

