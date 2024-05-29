Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

