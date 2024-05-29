Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 271.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $173.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,560. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

