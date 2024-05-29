Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 21,988 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

