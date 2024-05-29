Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after purchasing an additional 231,207 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

