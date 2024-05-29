Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after buying an additional 94,185 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $183.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

