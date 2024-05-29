Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. Palomar has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.32 per share, for a total transaction of $84,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,750 shares of company stock worth $3,844,755 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

