Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Down 3.3%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

