Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £82.44 million, a P/E ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

