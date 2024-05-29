RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$303.39 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

