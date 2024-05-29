Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.94.

RCL opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $150.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

