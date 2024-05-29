Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $187,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.