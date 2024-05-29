SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

