SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

