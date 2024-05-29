SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,911 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

