SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

