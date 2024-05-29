SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Price Performance
NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi
In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
