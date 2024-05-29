SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $247,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

