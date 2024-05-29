SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in MongoDB by 46.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.0 %

MDB opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.76 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.74.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.