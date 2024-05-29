SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 390 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,079.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $879.67 and its 200-day moving average is $802.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $464.25 and a 52-week high of $1,079.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

