SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 411,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 13,262.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $53.00.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

