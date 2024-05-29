SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $11,395,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $51,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.
United States Cellular Price Performance
Shares of USM opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USM
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Cellular
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Which of These 3 Beaten Down Stocks Would You Own?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.