SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $11,395,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $51,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of USM opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USM

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.