Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.