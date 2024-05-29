Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (SGHIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.65 on June 24th

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6451 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGHIY opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Shanghai Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

