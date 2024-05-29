Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Drops By 83.3%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

