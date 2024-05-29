Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Declines By 49.3%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $2.4911 dividend. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

See Also

