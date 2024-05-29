Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Grows By 89.8%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHKLY opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

