Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Grows By 89.8%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BHKLY opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Hong Kong
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.