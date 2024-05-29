Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Decreases By 66.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of BCUCY opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

