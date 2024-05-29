Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Decreases By 83.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.2011 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

