Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Drops By 74.2%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
