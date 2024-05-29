Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

