SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.0 million.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGH

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.