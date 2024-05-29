Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.4 %
SOHOO stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
