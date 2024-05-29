SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.