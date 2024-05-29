Stepan (SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 14th

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $100.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,676 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

