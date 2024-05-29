Substratum (SUB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.43

Substratum (SUB) traded up 75.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $45.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,793.63 or 0.99882914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011925 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00112062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024021 USD and is up 77.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

